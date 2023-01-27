Turkiye's Erdogan condemns "heinous" terror act against Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

27 January 2023 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the terror act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by the president.

The president expressed his condolences to Azerbaijanis and wished healing to the wounded.

“I strongly condemn the heinous attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran in which a security chief was martyred. I express my condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and wish recovery to our wounded. Turkey stands by its dear friend and brother Azerbaijan.”

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

