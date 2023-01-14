Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Ombudspersons discuss co-op

14 January 2023 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

On January 12, Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva met with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office.

The parties talked about opportunities for partnership on effective protection, cooperation of th two agencies, and upholding human rights in the current context.

In order to protect the rights of Azerbaijani citizens Misir Gasimli and Subhan Guliyev, who are currently detained in Ukraine, Aliyeva requested that the Ukrainian Ombudsman pay attention to the issue.

Both ombudsmen emphasized the requirement for greater coordination in the area of protecting human rights and freedoms.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman thanked Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and emphasized the significant role played by Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva to this effect.

---

