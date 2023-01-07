Azerbaijani MoD & Committee for Work with Religious Associations sign joint Action Plan

7 January 2023 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

A Joint Action Plan for 2023 on combating religious radicalism in the Azerbaijan Army was signed by the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The location and timing of events to be held in the various troop types, Army Corps, formations, and military units, as well as special Defense Ministry educational institutions, have been decided upon, the document claims.

During the gatherings that will be held in 2023, there will be activities devoted to the principles of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and advancement of national-moral and cultural values, the struggle against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations, and religious denominations, as well as other subjects.

