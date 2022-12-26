Turkic.World, Azerbaijan Institute of Theology sign memorandum of cooperation [PHOTO]

26 December 2022 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The first joint media platform of the Turkic-speaking states, Turkic.World and the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Rufiz Hafizoglu, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, and Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology. According to the memorandum, the Turkic.World media project became the official media partner of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology.

Within the signed memorandum, the media platform will publish news related to the institute. In addition, the media project will attract the teaching staff of the institute as experts and commentators.

Turkic.World media platform started its activity in 2021 as a result of the cooperation of Trend News Agency and the Turkish "Albayrak Media Group" with the support of the Assistant to the President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

---

