French involvement in Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations bodes no good

8 December 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenia's strong desire to include France in the negotiations process with Azerbaijan is doomed to failure, Azernews reports per an article published by the Ankara-based Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM).

According to the author of the article, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants France to participate in the negotiation process with Azerbaijan because France's involvement is not a settlement, but a fuelling of the conflict.

"Furthermore, Pashinyan’s actions discredit the EU's respectable stance in the quest for peace. France, on the other hand, is trying to become the only mediating actor in the region and wants to prove that Moscow’s efforts for a peace agreement are insufficient," the article said.

The article also highlighted that at the same time, Pashinyan is trying to blackmail Russia, saying that it is ineffective and that Armenia might consider leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), for which he was severely reproached by President of Belarus Alyaksandr Lukashenko.

The article stated that in this way, the Armenian prime minister creates a chaotic situation within the CSTO, thus counteracting pressure for violating the Brussels and Sochi agreements and trying to drag France into the center of mediation processes, despite the fact that it is not neutral. This means a retreat from the quest for peace in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the author pointed out.

“After Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from occupation and announced the terms of the final peace with Armenia, it became obvious that official Baku would not negotiate with any country and under any circumstances on any legal status of the ethnic Armenian population. The current geopolitical situation gives Azerbaijan serious advantages. In the coming years, if not decades, Azerbaijan will continue to develop and remain an influential political actor, no matter how much Paris officials try - it will not change anything," the author noted.

