Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting to be held in Brussels

5 December 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries will take place on December 12 in Brussels, Azernews reports.

The foreign ministers of five of the six Eastern Partnership countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine) will meet under the chairmanship of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel.

During the meeting, the participants will exchange views on how the EaP can further contribute to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region. Particularly, they will discuss how they can successfully bring the EU and its Eastern partners closer together and ensure the advancement of the law and reforms throughout the region.

The parties will mull how to accelerate the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan as a key tool for promoting green and digital transformations and accelerating the socio-economic recovery of the entire region.

