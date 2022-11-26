Azerbaijan playing strategic role in development of South Caucasus – analyst

26 November 2022 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan plays a strategic role in the development of the South Caucasus, participant of the international conference – "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics", Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Center (EPC) Amanda Paul said in an exclusive interview with Trend on November 25.

She outlined the reconstruction work and the rapidly improving infrastructure in liberated Karabakh.

"Karabakh's restoration is a matter that requires a time. However, despite this, the region's recovery is rapidly developing. The establishment of regional peace is another crucial issue. Hopefully, Karabakh will soon be restored and natives will return to their lands in the foreseeable future," Paul stated.

On November 25, an international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" was held at ADA University in Baku.

The event was attended by representatives of top influential think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

The conference participants discussed the Middle Corridor's security aspects and the economic potential of the region. In this regard, the guests exchanged views on the significance of the Zangazur corridor, new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo traffic.

