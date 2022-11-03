Units of Azerbaijani Special Forces are in military drills near border with Iran [VIDEO]

3 November 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The units of the Military Special Forces have kicked off the military drills close to the country's southern borders, Azernews reports via the Defence Ministry.

The military drills are being conducted in conformity with the combat training plan, endorsed by the Defense Ministry, and are led by Lt-Gen Hikmat Mirzayev, the commander of the Special Forces.

The commanders' reports were heard and the responsibilities were specified after the Special Forces departed their regular deployment positions for the drills venue. The units and subunits of the Air Force and Rocket and Artillery Troops involved in the exercises were assembled at designated airfields and areas.

Interoperability with other types of troops is organized.

In keeping with the plan of the military exercises, the units of the Special Forces will perform a variety of duties in collaboration with Air Force, Rocket, and Artillery Troops that will provide assistance.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz