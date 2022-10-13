FM: Armenia presented with all-inclusive elements [VIDEO]

13 October 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has provided Armenia with all-inclusive elements pertaining to the five basic principles, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said.

He added that the opposite side asked for time to get acquainted with the principles and hasn't responded yet to the issue.

"We don't have all the information on whether Armenia will respond to the issue at the next meeting or they will ask for additional time. However, in total, there are several directions of particular importance for us to move forward,” he added.

Further, Bayramov noted that the signing of a peace agreement, opening of communications routes, as well as the delimitation process are discussed each time the countries hold meetings. The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan continues to submit its well-known principles and promotes activities in this direction.