Azerbaijan's ministry comments on issue related to access to TikTok

11 October 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan continues to impose a temporary restriction on access to TikTok, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"If this decision is changed, the relevant authorities will inform the public about it," the ministry said.

Earlier in some media, it was reported that the restriction on access to this social network was lifted.

Domestic access to TikTok in Azerbaijan is temporarily restricted since September 14,2022.

