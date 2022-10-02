Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Armenia's attempts to hide its responsibility by spreading unfounded allegations

2 October 2022 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated October 2, 2022, alleging that war crimes were allegedly committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, is an example of the hypocrisy of a country that has pursued an aggressive policy for decades, violated the fundamental rights of almost a million people and committed numerous war crimes against military and civilian persons, said the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on war crimes, Trend reports.

"We emphasize that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously, and allegations related to crimes committed during military operations are investigated by the relevant state institutions.

Thus, on September 17, 2022, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced that comprehensive investigations had been launched to establish the authenticity of the videos distributed on social networks, as well as the time and place where the video was shot, the identity of the servicemen shown on them, as well as the objective truth.

Recall that since the time of the first Karabakh war, the Armenian armed forces committed an unprecedented massacre not only over Azerbaijani soldiers, but also over civilians. On February 26, 1992, in the city of Khojaly, 613 civilians were brutally killed in just one night, until today no information has been provided about the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis.

In October 2020, by subjecting the civilian population of the cities of Ganja, Barda and Mingachevir of Azerbaijan to rocket fire, crimes against humanity were committed.

The mines laid by Armenia today pose a serious threat to the lives of people in the region. From November 2020 to the present, up to 250 people have become victims of mines, mostly civilians. The fact that the mines found on the territory of Azerbaijan were produced in Armenia in 2021 is proof that Armenia continues its war crimes against Azerbaijanis, still not handing over maps of mines to Azerbaijan, but on the other hand, burying new ones.

The Government of Armenia has not yet taken any practical measures to prevent the war crimes committed or to hold the relevant persons accountable for the crimes committed.

We strongly condemn Armenia's attempts to mislead the international community and hide its responsibility by spreading unfounded allegations.

We demand that Armenia fulfill its international obligations and bring to justice those responsible for numerous war crimes," the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

