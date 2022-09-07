Azerbaijani parliament speaker to attend int’l summit in Uzbekistan

7 September 2022 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Speaker Sahiba Gafarov is paying a working trip to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on September 7 to attend the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP), Azernews reports.

The Speaker is expected to deliver a speech on "Eliminating risks to post-pandemic global recovery" at the first session of the 14SWSP. Following the summit, the Tashkent Declaration will be adopted at the end of the round table with the participation of women parliament leaders.

As part of the visit, Gafarova is expected to meet with a number of parliament leaders from the participant countries at the summit.

The business trip will last until September 10.

The 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP), convened by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in close cooperation with the Oliy Majlis (Supreme Assembly) of Uzbekistan, will take place in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), from 8 to 9 September 2022.

The Summit provides women in the highest decision-making positions of parliament a forum in which to exchange ideas and experiences that are of interest to their national and international agendas.

It is open to women Speakers of national parliaments as well as to women presidents of regional and international parliamentary assemblies that are Associate Members of the IPU. Selected special guests will also be invited to attend the Summit.

