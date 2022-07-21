Resettled residents to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghali village take evening stroll [VIDEO]

21 July 2022 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Resettled to Azerbaijani Aghali ‘smart village' residents took an evening stroll in their native village and got acquainted with the local infrastructure, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The team of Trend’s Karabakh bureau observed their rest and took night shots of Aghali village.

A total of 10 families of 58 people have been resettled in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region.

In the near future, 41 families (201 people) will be also resettled in Aghali.

