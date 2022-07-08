Co-chair of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission changed

8 July 2022 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has decreed amending the Presidential Decree No. 579 dated November 4, 2009 "On the composition of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission from the Azerbaijani side", Azernes reports.

According to the decree, the words "minister of economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in Part 1 are replaced by the words "minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the words “deputy co-chair of the Commission” and "deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are also excluded from this part.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan will submit a relevant notification to Lithuania on the amendments made by the Azerbaijani side to the composition of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania, as indicated in Paragraph 1 of the Decree.

---

