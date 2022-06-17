Azerbaijan, Lithuania eye military cooperation

17 June 2022 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and Lithuanian delegations have discussed issues of military cooperation in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani and Lithuanian Defense Ministries met in the International Military Cooperation Department to discuss bilateral cooperation, the report added.

The ministry added that the parties discussed the present condition and potential for the expansion of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional security challenges at the meeting.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda paid an official visit to Baku to discuss economic, as well as different kinds of cooperation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 18.

The Azerbaijani and Lithuanian business circles are mutually interested in expanding cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev told at a meeting with Nauseda.

In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated that his visit to Azerbaijan is a very good opportunity to give additional stimulus to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I hope very much that we will disclose and use this potential which is, of course, in business, which is in other sectors of public life,” he said.

He underlined the importance of the issues which are related to the security situation in the region and cooperation with the European Union.

“So, Lithuania has always been a very keen supporter of a closer dialogue between the Caucasus countries and the EU. We are very keen supporters of the Eastern Partnership project and we would like to discuss this issue with you too,” he said.

