U.S. President Biden sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

20 May 2022 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Joseph Biden sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our cooperation on energy diversification and international security over the last three decades is bearing fruit at a critical moment in history, and Azerbaijan is playing a key role in helping secure and stabilize European and global markets. Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty as well as your humanitarian and energy assistance to Ukraine is sending an important message. We also appreciate your vital contributions to the global fight against terrorism.

Now is also a moment of hope with an important opportunity to build lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The United States is ready to help intensify diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to help Azerbaijan develop the economic, transportation, and people-to-people connections that will enable the entire Caucasus and trans-Caspian region to prosper. We continue to encourage Azerbaijan to take meaningful steps toward democratic governance and reforms that protect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Azerbaijanis.

During this period of global instability, as Russia’s war on Ukraine seeks to erode the core pillars of international security, the United States reaffirms its support for Azerbaijan’s independence and sovereignty. We look forward to enhancing our relationship in the years and decades to come.

My best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,