Azerbaijan appoints members of delegation for dev't of peace treaty, border delimitation commission with Armenia [PHOTO]

21 May 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has determined the staff of its delegation for the development of a peace treaty and a national commission for the delimitation and demarcation of borders with Armenia, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov during the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) via videoconference on May 20.

Speaking at the meeting, the prime minister briefed on the post-conflict situation in the region. Stressing that the conflict was left in the past, he reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, stability and predictability.

"Our policy is very open and clear. We are open to a constructive dialogue, joint work to turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace, cooperation and interaction," he said.

Asadov also pointed out that Armenia has accepted the five basic principles put forward by the Azerbaijani side in connection with the peace agreement.

"These five principles are the basic principles of international law and are consistent with the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act," he said.

He noted that with showing maximum constructivism and goodwill, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, sign a peace agreement and carry out delimitation of borders.

Moreover, Asadov noted that Azerbaijan expects full fulfilment by Armenia of the obligations undertaken within the framework of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia. In this regard, he expressed concern of the Azerbaijani side that paragraph 4 of the trilateral statement, which envisages the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan, has remained unfulfilled.

The prime minister also emphasized that despite the ongoing meetings within the trilateral working group, no progress has been made in opening economic and transport communications in the region according to paragraph 9 of the trilateral statement.

"Official Baku expects serious progress on both issues in the near future and considers it crucial to take the necessary steps in this direction," he said.

He emphasized that the opening of transport communications and the creation of an extensive network of transport arteries, including the Zangazur corridor, meet the interests of the peoples of all countries in the region.

At the same time, Asadov also informed the meeting participants about the large-scale work to restore the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, including the building of roads and railways, the construction of international airports, and the supply of electricity to the territories.

He once again assured the participants of the meeting that Azerbaijan would continue to contribute to strengthening peace and prosperity in the region.

Furthermore, during his speech, Asadov expressed confidence that the close contacts at various levels which have developed over many years, as well as the positive experience of joint work, will further promote effective cooperation within the CIS.

Noting that the current epidemiological situation in the world makes it possible to predict the imminent start of the post-pandemic period, the prime minister positively assessed the situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing the key role of the vaccination process in overcoming the pandemic, he noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to start vaccination since the beginning of 2021.

Additionally, Asadov pointed out that there are clear signs of economic recovery in the country, and the economy has begun to recover.

"The economic growth in the first quarter of this year amounted to 6.8 percent," he said.

---

