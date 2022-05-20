Azerbaijan allocates financing to restore Shusha Real School

20 May 2022 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to design and restore the building of the Shusha Real School.

According to the decree, for the implementation of the above measures, Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry was initially allocated one million manat ($588,235) from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

Besides, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan - to resolve issues arising from it.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz