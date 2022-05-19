Participants in Anatolian Phoenix-2022 drills in Turkey evaluate maneuvers on the ground [PHOTO/VIDEO]

19 May 2022 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of various nations taking part in the Anatolian Phoenix-2022 International Search and Rescue Exercises toured sites where flying missions will be carried out, Azernews reports, per the Defence Ministry.

The participants were informed about the rules of conduct of the drill, as well as about security and other organizational issues. Moreover, practical flights were conducted to familiarize the pilots with the area, the interaction and radio communications between helicopters were examined during the flights, the ministry said.

The Anatolian Phoenix-2022 Flight-Tactical Exercises in Konya, Turkey, with the participation of pilots and aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, will last until May 27.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve the military personnel’s combat readiness, as well as the interaction between the troops.

Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

Meanwhile, Turkish National Defence Minister received a group of Azerbaijani war veterans in Turkey, Azernews reports citing the ministry’s Twitter account.

"Our task is to further deepen and further develop fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Thus, we can look to the future with confidence," Akar said in the meeting with war veterans.



