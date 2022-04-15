By Trend

Heads of two working groups on inter-parliamentary ties of the Azerbaijani parliament have been elected, Trend reports.

In this regard, a bill "On election of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary ties of the parliament" was discussed at the plenary session of the parliament.

In accordance with the bill, Soltan Mammadov was nominated for the position of head of the Azerbaijani-UK working group on inter-parliamentary ties, and Sadiga Gurbanova - for the position of head of the Azerbaijan-Mauritania working group on inter-parliamentary ties.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted.

Previously, the head of the Azerbaijani-UK working group on inter-parliamentary relations was Javanshir Feyziyev, while the post of chairman of the working group on Azerbaijan-Mauritania inter-parliamentary relations was vacant.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz