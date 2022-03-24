By Trend

From March 23, 2022, until March 25, 2022, the Baku-based Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) delegation will be in Chisinau to assist Moldova in managing the refugee crisis of Ukraine.

During the NGIC delegation to Moldova, Moldova will be visited by: Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (2001-2002), deputy Prime Minister 1993-1996, 2012-2015, Petre Roman, Prime Minister of Romania (1989) -1991), Speaker of the Parliament 1996-1999, Eka Tkeshelashvili, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012), Minister of Foreign Affairs 2008; Rovshan Muradov, NGIC Secretary-General.

The members of the delegation will hold a press briefing at the headquarters of the Refugee Accommodation Center in the FRIȘPA block of the State University of Moldova (str. N. Testemițanu 6), on March 24, 2022, at 12:30, during which they plan to donate a batch of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

For 3 days, the international delegation will visit several Ukrainian refugee shelters in Chisinau, as well as the food distribution and hygiene warehouse. The visit also includes working meetings with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, as well as with the Minister of Social Protection, the President of the Parliament, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

We remind you that Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) is an international organization based in Baku, Azerbaijan, which promotes understanding, peace, prosperity in the world, counseling on global issues and challenges, through dialogue and constructive discussions at the highest level. In addition to the annual event held in Baku (Global Forum), the organization's representatives also conduct regular regional visits in China, USA, Greece, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Latvia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Ukraine and many other countries.

This is the first visit of the NGIC delegation to our country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz