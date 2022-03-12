Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijan sent a five-point proposal to Armenia to normalize relations and is currently awaiting a response from the opposite side, Trend reported with the reference to the Anadolu agency.

"The message is this: the factor of occupation is gone. In this situation, the Azerbaijani side, despite all the difficulties and problems of the past, is in favor of normalizing relations with Armenia," he said.

He stressed that Armenia has not responded to Azerbaijan's proposal for almost a year.

The minister noted that recently, the Azerbaijani side sent a new proposal to Armenia as a sign of goodwill.

"We have proposed to the Armenian side some fundamental principles, which include the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We expressed our readiness to develop relations on the basis of certain principles. Armenia should consider this and give its answer," he said.

Bayramov underlined that if Armenia sincerely wants to normalize relations, then this is a very good opportunity for them.

"Armenia's response will be known in the near future, and we will, of course, take appropriate steps," he said.

He added that a one-page proposal was submitted to the opposite side, where fundamental principles were identified and proposed.

"If the Armenian side wants to normalize relations, it must immediately express its attitude towards this proposal. However, I would like to point out that all the principles mentioned in this document are the principles of international relations," he said.

Moreover, he stated that these proposals include the issue of demarcation of the borders between the two countries, which Azerbaijan has repeatedly proposed.

"The Azerbaijani side offered to resolve these issues, but Armenia always put forward preconditions. Preconditions for starting the process are unacceptable. A group of bilateral cooperation should be created, and this group should start working. There are five main points. Our proposals consist of five points," he said.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

