By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on March 10. Northwest wind will intensify in places.

The air temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the National Hydrometeorological Service reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

The weather will be foggy in the country's regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will intensify in places.

The air temperature will be +2-6 °C at night , +10-15°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3-8 °C at night, + 3-8 °C in the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz