By Trend

The health of three Azerbaijani drivers injured in the shooting in Ukrainian Kharkiv is assessed as satisfactory, Ruslan Eldaroghlu, spokesperson for the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) told Trend.

According to Eldaroghlu, the drivers are currently being treated at the hospital.

He also said that the evacuation of Azerbaijani drivers from Ukraine continues. As of today, seven trucks have been allowed to pass from Ukraine, the spokesman said.

"Presently, six trucks are in Bulgaria. One of them will cross the Romanian border. Today, the evacuation of drivers carrying out international cargo transportation is also planned. The public will be informed about this in detail," added the spokesperson.

---

