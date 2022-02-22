By Vugar Khalilov

Some 275 mines and unexploded ordnance were found and defused on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported.

The agency found 27 antipersonnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan regions as part of the demining operations from February 14 to 19, the report added.

A 115.8-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reported period.

It should be noted that ANAMA, along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on the liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

On December 9, the Prosecutor-General's Office has reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

