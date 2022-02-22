By Laman Ismayilova

The Nargis Fund has made public the results of its annual charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart" held at Baku's Fountain Square.

All funds, that is 706,100 AZN raised during the fair were used to fund the treatment and surgeries of children who have applied for assistance from the Nargis Fund. Long-term treatment and operations for those children were funded by the fair's sponsors, philanthropists, the Nargis Fund management, fees, and the sale of houses at the fair.

Thanks to the charity fair, which ran from December 1, 2021, to January 15, 2022, the following children were treated and operated on with the help of the fund.

Rukhid Mekhraliyev (10 years old) - beta-thalassemia;

Teya Mammadova (9 years old) - beta-thalassemia;

Khagan Gubadov (11 years old) - lymphoblastic leukemia;

Emil Baghirov (3 years old) - beta thalassemia;

I.T. (the name is not disclosed at the request of the family) - kidney transplant;

Yusif Mammadov (7 years old) - Guillain-Barré syndrome;

Farman Gojayev (6 years old) - bone cancer;

Mehdi Samadli (2 years old) - beta-thalassemia.

The Nargis Fund thanked everyone who supported the children.

Ulviyya Mahmudova, the editor-in-chief of Nargis magazine, established the Nargis Fund in 2012, and it began operations in 2013. It was the beginning of a good tradition, the annual charity fair "Cold Hands, Warm Heart."

Since then, the Fund has organized and carried out a number of charitable projects, including providing financial assistance to needy families and children.

