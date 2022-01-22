By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan registered 1 614 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 22.

Some 610 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 632 034 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 611 766 patients have recovered, 8 597 people have died. Currently, 11 671 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,795 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

During the last day, 10,846 tests were conducted to identify new infections, and a total of 6,056,428 tests were conducted over the past period.

So far, some 11,765,037 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 8,471 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

