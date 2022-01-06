By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on January 7. It will be foggy in some places. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be to 5-7 °C at night, 10-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night and 11-13 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless weather is also expected in the regions. Fog is expected at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -1 °C and +4 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -7 °C at night and 3-8 °C in the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz