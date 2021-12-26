By Trend

As a result of the activities of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the field of army building, Azerbaijan has become a strong state in the region, Turkish general in reserve Yucel Karauz told Trend.

Speaking about the creation of new commando units in the Azerbaijani army, the general noted that Azerbaijan, with its experience of the 44-day Second War, is decisively moving towards further modernization of military equipment, continues to improve its army.

"I note that the ground forces consist of conventional military formations carrying out combat missions and commando units with high mobility, which are equipped with special equipment for actions, regardless of the terrain and climate conditions, including night vision systems, to overcome obstacles in mountainous terrain, and so on. And also this is special forces, which is a more advanced form of commando. These forces are organized in accordance with the terms of the operations carried out by the army. It seems that Azerbaijan, given its geography most needs commando units. This became especially evident during the 44-day second Karabakh War, in particular during the liberation of Hadrut and the city of Shusha," he said.

According to him to meet modern requirements in the areas of management, doctrine, defense industry, dynamic activities are required.

"There is such a concept in military affairs: re-formalization and reorganization. Azerbaijan faced the need to increase the number of commandos as a result of the experience gained in the second Karabakh War, as well as taking into account the borders and geography of neighboring countries. Within a year new commando brigades were also created. At the same time, the changes also affected the management of the army, with the transition to a dynamic model. As a result, in a short time, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were brought into line with the requirements of the present, such factors as the geography and capabilities of the armies of neighboring countries," he said.

Speaking about the defense industry of Azerbaijan, the general noted the cooperation that was conducted with all countries that have modern technology.

"Naturally, in times of war, weapons systems can be both successful and unsuccessful. In the post-war period, these issues are being considered and steps are being taken to further improve weapons systems. There are two main conditions for success here: first, not to depend on one country in this matter, and second, to avoid excessive diversity in weapons systems, since serious problems in their coordination may arise. In the light of the experience of the second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan continues its activities in connection with the existing drones, electronic systems, taking into account the requirements of fifth generation wars, hybrid wars, and, as noted in the Shusha Declaration, cooperates in the field of joint production with Turkey and other countries. This is an important factor in terms of expanding the capabilities of the army, as well as the sale of military equipment to other countries," Karauz added.

