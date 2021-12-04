By Trend

Human remains were discovered in the Caspian Sea and recovered, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov said, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

"The body was found some time ago, but it was not identified yet," Ahmadov said. "The investigation is underway."

Ahmadov also added that this is not a SOCAR employee who has gone missing.

Electrician Mursal Namazov went missing at the Oil Rocks. The last time he was seen at work was on December 1, at about 5:45 (GMT+4).

The search operations were carried out throughout the working area, as well as in the hostel where Namazov was staying.

Ships and divers were involved in the search operations. Helicopters flying over the sea also constantly monitor the sea surface.

