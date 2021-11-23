By Vugar Khalilov

The Combined Arms Army’s special forces units have conducted the next tactical and special drills, the Defence Ministry reported on November 22.

Army commander Col-Gen Karam Mustafayev and Turkish military representatives watched the drills held to improve the military personnel’s counter-terrorism skills, the report added.

Under the drills’ plan, the special forces were tasked to neutralize an imaginary terrorist group, which transported ammunition to depots to commit a provocation against civilians.

The special forces units had to detect the terrorist group and the ammunition depots through information received from the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and to launch a counter-terrorism operation to capture the group leader alive.

According to the plan, the military personnel supported by transport and combat helicopters attacked the building where the terrorists were hiding to neutralize the provocateurs.

After successfully entering the building special attack groups neutralized the terrorists implementing close combat and fire methods, as well as detected and blew up the enemy's ammunition depots.

The terrorist group leader attempting to escape was ambushed and captured by the special group in the operation.

Following the successful completion of the drills, an award ceremony was held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel. The servicemen were awarded valuable gifts.

Addressing the event, Mustafayev stressed Azerbaijani-Turkish friendly relations and military cooperation.

He added that the special forces fulfilled the assigned tasks with high professionalism, as they did during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz