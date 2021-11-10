By Trend

Armenia didn’t carry out any reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s previously occupied Karabakh, because it wasn’t its true owner, and now the true owners have returned to Karabakh, Former Romanian Prime Minister Petre Roman told Trend.

Roman reminded that about four-five months ago, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center were honored to hold an online discussion with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The topic of our discussion was the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the occupation. Azerbaijan achieved its goal, and this is a great success," he said.

