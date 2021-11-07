By Trend

Topics discussed at the Global Baku Forum to help solving problems, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin said on the sidelines of the forum, Trend reports.

According to Serageldin, the VIII Global Baku Forum, at which various topics are discussed, has a big importance.

"The joint battle of the world countries against the COVID-19 pandemic would make its contribution to solving the problem. I highly appreciate the work of the VIII Global Baku Forum," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.

