President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order changing the presidential order "On the composition of the Mixed Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic from the Republic of Azerbaijan" #1502, dated May 13, 2011.

In accordance with the document, the words "Rufat Mammadov" are replaced with the words " Rovshan Najaf ", the words "Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Azerbaijan Republic" are replaced with the words "Chairman of the Board of the authorized structure of the Alat Free Economic Zone", while the words "Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Azerbaijan Republic, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic" are excluded in the first part of the order of the president of Azerbaijan "On the composition of the Mixed Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic from the Republic of Azerbaijan" #1502, dated May 13, 2011.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to send an appropriate notification to the Czech side about the change in the composition of the Mixed Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic from the Republic of Azerbaijan, indicated in this order.

