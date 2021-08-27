By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has paid condolences to Kazakhstan over the deadly blast in a military warehouse in the country's south.

"News on the explosion in a military warehouse in the southern region of Jambyl, Kazakhstan very saddened us. We express condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident and wish a speedy recovery to all injured," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its Twitter account on August 27.

Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev said four service members were killed in the incident, according to local media. Some 88 other people, including at least 11 service members, were hospitalized.

