The US Marshall Legacy Institute sent 10 dogs of mine detection service to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Aug.24 with reference to the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency.

The Azerbaijani agency has been cooperating with this American institution for a long time.

Until July 2023, Marshall Legacy Institute plans to send 30 mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan.

The first 10 specially trained dogs were delivered to the agency by Silk Way West Airlines on August 23.

During the visit of the head of the Marshall Legacy Institute Perry Baltimore to Baku, a memorandum of understanding and an agreement with the chairman of the agency's board Vugar Suleymanov is expected to be signed on August 26.

Moreover, in order to inspect the training center for dogs in the Fuzuli district, a one-day working trip of representatives of the Marshall Legacy Institute to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war is planned.

