By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has dismissed as another fake report Yerevan claims about Azerbaijan's alleged shelling of a fire truck at the fire scene on August 17, local media reported on August 18.

The Defence Ministry press service reported that the fire broke out at about 1800 on August 17 on a pasture field in the foothills near Gaybali settlement on the Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, and Azerbaijani units observed it from their positions in this direction.

The Russian peacekeepers were immediately informed of the fire in order to extinguish it and prevent its spread.

"We declare that the information disseminated by the opposite side that our units allegedly opened fire in this direction, in particular, at a fire engine, is a lie, and this fact was also not recorded by the Russian peacekeepers," the press service was quoted as saying.

