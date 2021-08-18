By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather will stay in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 19. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +32-36 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +34-36 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. East wind will intensify in some places.

The air temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected in the mountainous areas. In the mountains, the temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

