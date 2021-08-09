By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's army positions have come under fire by Armenian troops in Nakhchivan's Sadarak region, the Defence Ministry reported on August 9.

On August 9, from 0010 to 0050, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Sadarak region's Heydarabad settlement from Vedi region's Arazdeyen settlement. They periodically used small arms, the report added.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the Azerbaijani army personnel. It added that the opposing side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

The Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation, the ministry said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov on August 2 instructed the army to be ready for possible Armenian provocation in light of provocations on the border.

The past three weeks saw the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities.

Nakhchivan's Sadarak region and Kalbajar region, which was liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war, have been in the centre of this escalation over the said period.

