Armenian armed forces has committed provocations in direction of Kalbajar region.

"On July 28, starting from about 00:50 (GMT+4) the Armenian armed forces units from the combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers have once again subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar region", Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of shelling, Azerbaijan Army’s two servicemen, Aliyev Sadig and Imranli Imran were wounded. The servicemen were provided with urgent medical assistance. There is no danger to their life.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are undertaking adequate retaliatory actions.

"The Ministy reaffirms that Armenia bears full responsibility for the escalation of tensions along the state border between the two countries".

Earlier, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the territory of Zeylik and Yukhary Ayrim villages of Kalbajar district on July 27 at 16:00 (GMT+4) from the positions located on the territory of Yukhary Shorja and Zerkend villages of Basarkechar district by using sniper rifles, machine guns.

The shelling by the opposing side was suppressed as a result of the return fire.

There are no victims among the Azerbaijani servicemen.

