Country Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Azerbaijan (UNHCR) Guido Ambroso is pleased that approximately 2,000 refugees and asylum seekers from other countries, mainly from Afghanistan and the regional countries, have access to the educational system of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Ambroso’s appeal.

“The law on compulsory health insurance has been applied to these people since last year, they have been included in the country's general health system for treatment and vaccination against COVID-19,” the appeal said.

“The most important thing is that last year the government gave permission for refugees and asylum seekers to participate in the employment market, which created conditions for eliminating the dependence syndrome, allowing them to contribute to the development of the Azerbaijani economy, to provide themselves with money,” the appeal said.

“Most of the refugees feel integrated, some of them were born in Azerbaijan or came to the country being children, they speak Azerbaijani fluently,” the appeal said. “The refugees say that there is no racism and discrimination here and they have potential.”

“I hope that when finally there is a real opportunity for hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani internally displaced people to return to their native lands, it will be possible for less than 2,000 refugees who cannot return to their homeland to advance on the path of integration into the Azerbaijani society,” the appeal said. “This would be another sign of the policy of tolerance and multiculturalism of Azerbaijan."

