Azerbaijan played an important role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger said.

Litzenberger made the remark at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference, Trend reports on June 16.

“Azerbaijan has demonstrated great commitment to its peacekeeping activity in Afghanistan,” the ambassador added.

"Azerbaijan has also become an important transport hub for sending peacekeepers to Afghanistan," Litzenberger said. “Despite the achieved success, Azerbaijan continues to improve its professionalism in peacekeeping activity.”

