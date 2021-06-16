By Trend

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization collectively believes that the Armenian-Azerbaijani [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict ended as a result of the military defeat of Armenia and the return of the liberated territories to the jurisdiction of Baku, Russian historian and political analyst, professor Oleg Kuznetsov told Trend.

Commenting on the fact that the statement following the NATO summit in Brussels did not mention the conflict as a threat to Europe's security, the analyst noted that not only the alliance member states, but the rest of the world recognized this fact.

"As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated earlier, "Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and this fact must be recognized by everyone in order to maintain the adequacy of the perception of modern reality and not lose the ability to predict the future," Kuznetsov emphasized.

---

