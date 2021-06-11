By Trend

Germany excluded Azerbaijan from the list of the areas that are at particularly high risk due to widespread occurrence of variants of the COVID-19 virus, Trend reports citing the Robert Koch Institute, which is a Federal Institute within the portfolio of the German Federal Ministry of Health.

Thus, Azerbaijan was excluded from the list and is no longer considered a risk area. The updated list was published June 11, 2021.

The list of countries that are no longer considered to be of a risk are also includes countries such as Canada, Croatia, Norway, Switzerland, the US.

As of June 10, 2021, 334,992 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 327,907 of them have recovered, and 4,951 people have died.

---

