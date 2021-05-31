By Trend

A bill on the execution of the 2020 state budget of Azerbaijan a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan has been discussed, Trend reports on May 31.

According to the bill, state budget revenues amounted to 24.68 billion manat ($14.51 billion), and expenditures exceeded 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

Subsequently, the budget deficit amounted to 1.734 billion manat ($1.02 billion). At the beginning of 2021, the balance on the single treasury account stood at 1.526 billion manat ($897.6 million).

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.



