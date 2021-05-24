By Trend

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek expressed gratitude on Twitter for 12 points that the country gave to the representatives of Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, Trend reports.

"Thank you, Azerbaijan! Yesterday at the Eurovision-2021, the people of Azerbaijan have shown their friendship with Israel, and gave it 12 points! That’s more than any other country has given us,” Deek said.

“We are truly touched,” added the ambassador.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz