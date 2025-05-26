Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan hosts reception in Islamabad to celebrate Independence Day [PHOTOS]

26 May 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan has organized a reception in Islamabad on Friday to commemorate the country’s upcoming Independence Day, Azernews reports. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, was the event’s chief guest.

Among the distinguished attendees were the Governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Tessori and Faisal Karim Kundi, as well as former Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman, along with several other notable figures.

The gathering was also attended by foreign ambassadors and diplomats stationed in Islamabad, Pakistani government officials, members of the business community and civil society, prominent media personalities, and Azerbaijanis residing in Pakistan.

The event commenced with the national anthems of both Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

In his address, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, highlighted the importance of May 28, which marks the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He recalled that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, founded on May 28, 1918, was the first secular and democratic republic in the Muslim East.

Ambassador Farhadov expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, noting that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize it in December 1991.

He emphasized the deep-rooted friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between the two nations, which are strengthened by shared historical and cultural ties.

Note that Azerbaijan and Pakistan share a strong and historically rooted relationship, characterized by mutual respect, strategic cooperation, and cultural affinity. Diplomatic ties between the two countries were formally established in 1992, shortly after Pakistan became one of the first nations to recognize Azerbaijan's independence in December 1991.

Over the years, the two nations have developed close cooperation in various fields, including defense, trade, energy and education.

High-level visits, joint military exercises, and agreements in diverse sectors reflect the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.