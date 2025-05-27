Baku panel highlights rise of institutional Islamophobia in Europe [PHOTO]

27 May 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the international conference titled “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas”, a panel discussion on “Institutionalisation of Anti-Muslim Legislation in Europe: Rhetoric in the Context of Radicalisation of Islamophobic Propaganda” was held in Baku on Tuesday.

Moderated by Alistair Davison, advisor to the Cordoba Peace Institute, the session explored how throughout history, perceptions of Islam, especially in Europe, have often been distorted in a biased manner. The speakers emphasised that the lack of accurate and objective information about the Islamic religion leads to fear and hatred among people who are unaware. They stated that ignorance of Islam is incomprehensible today.

Among the distinguished speakers were Said Aalla, President of the Great Mosque of Strasbourg, Abdelmadjid Najjar, Vice-President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars in Qatar, Imam Yahya Pallavicini, President of COREIS (Islamic Religious Community of Italy) and Chairman of EULEMA (European Muslim Leaders’ Majlis), Abdassamad el Yazidi, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (ZMD), Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology (AIT) and others.

The session featured engaging discussions and heated debates, reflecting the urgency and complexity of the topic.