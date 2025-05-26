Azerbaijan welcomes UN General Assembly resolutions on combating Islamophobia, says President

26 May 2025 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan welcomes the resolutions on combating Islamophobia adopted by the UN General Assembly and calls for the immediate implementation of all measures envisaged in those documents,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the International Conference themed “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas”, according to Azernews.

“Regrettably, Islamophobia has recently become more pronounced and systematic on a global scale. Currently, this negative trend extends beyond the borders of any single country and is observed in many parts of the world. Hostility towards Islam, hatred and intolerance against Muslims, and anti-Islamic sentiment are becoming increasingly widespread and severe,” the head of state emphasised.