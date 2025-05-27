Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues in Baku: victims testify about war crimes and injuries [PHOTOS]

27 May 2025 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan, accused under numerous articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan—including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses—resumed on May 27.

According to Azernews, the hearing at the Baku Military Court was conducted by a judicial panel chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, alongside Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, with Gunel Samedova serving as the reserve judge.

The defendant, Ruben Vardanyan, was provided with a translator in Russian, his preferred language, and was represented by a lawyer of his choosing. At the beginning of the hearing, Judge Agayev explained the legal rights and obligations to the victims who were participating in the trial proceedings for the first time.

The court heard emotional testimonies from numerous victims of violence allegedly committed by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian militant groups across various regions of Azerbaijan during and after the conflict.

Tahir Aliyev, a legal heir of a victim, testified that his son, Sabuhi Aliyev, was killed in Aghdara by Armenian forces and illegal militants.

Seymur Teymurov, responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated that a “Kornet” missile fired by Armenian forces struck the vehicle he was traveling in, killing two passengers and leaving him injured.

Rafiq Ahmadov reported being wounded by a landmine planted by enemy forces in the Aghdam region.

Ramil Alekperov testified that he was injured in Khankendi due to a mine planted by Armenian forces.

Mehman Guliyev recounted losing his right eye after being hit by artillery shell fragments during a heavy bombardment in Kalbajar.

Rashad Abdullayev suffered injuries after an anti-tank rocket was fired in Aghdam.

Other victims, including Elsever Nazarov (Aghdara), Fagan Hagverdiyev (Aghdam), Siraj Niftaliyev (Khojaly), Nadir Balayev, Rauf Yusifov, and Orkhan Farzaliyev (Khojavend), testified that they were wounded by gunfire from Armenian forces.

Mirsaleh Heydarzadeh, answering questions from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, said he was shot in Shusha while driving, and both he and his passenger were injured by gunfire from forested terrain.

Rahim Ibrahimov was also wounded by gunfire in Aghdara.

Aqil Isparzadeh suffered injuries from a shell explosion in Khojavend, which also claimed two lives and injured three others.

Ramil Khankishiyev stated that he and Khasi Verdiyev were wounded by a mine explosion in Aghdara, and Mirmusa Mehdizadeh was killed.

Nemat Rustamov was injured by a sniper bullet and mortar fire in Khojavend.

Erzulla Taghiyev was wounded by mortar shelling in Khojavend.

Abdulla Asgarzadeh, responding to questions from Prosecutor Fuad Musayev, testified that he and Erzulla Taghiyev were injured while riding in a clearly marked medical vehicle that was targeted by a mortar shell fired by Armenian forces. “Despite the medical emblem, they fired on us,” he stated.

Vaqif Kheyrullayev said he was injured by gunfire in Lachin, during an attack in which Mirtalib Agayev was killed, and Oruch Rzayev along with several others were wounded.

Mirhuseyn Dostuyev was shot in the right leg by a sniper in Khojavend.

Parviz Iskandarli and Samir Farzaliyev testified that they were injured in Khojaly.

Samiq Aliyev suffered injuries from an artillery shell near Shusha.

Emil Jafarov was injured in Khojavend due to gunfire by Armenian forces.

Tural Dadashov was wounded by a mortar explosion in Kalbajar, which also killed several people, whose names he could not recall.

Nusrat Karimov testified that he was injured by gunfire in Aghdam, and that one of the other wounded remains hospitalized.

Aslan Azizov stated that he, along with Namig Zohrabov and Nusrat Karimov, sustained various injuries due to enemy fire in Aghdam.

Mahammad Qayyumlu and Murad Huseynov also testified to being injured by Armenian fire in Aghdam.

Medical forensic opinions regarding the victims’ injuries were also presented during the hearing.

The next court session is scheduled for June 3.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged under numerous articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including: